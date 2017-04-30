Zell and Zeitgeists

Zell - Sophia Zell married her cousin George, Elector of Hanover, who became king in 1714. Unfortunately, they were only married from 1682 until 1694 when he divorced her for adultery and had her thrown in prison. She remained locked up in the castle of Ahlden until her death in 1726.
Zeitgeist - the defining spirit or mood of a particular period of history as shown by the ideas and beliefs of the time. I hope I’ve been able to provide you with a brief glimpse at the history and life in this amazingly complex and beautiful country. For a look at several types of zeitgeists in Scotland:
Environmental - https://www.meetup.com/TZM-Edinburgh/
Fashion - http://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/culture/fashion/scotland-s-fashion-zeitgeist-from-60s-to-00s-1-3978491
