"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, May 1, 2017

A to Z Challenge Survivor

Thank you to everyone who participated in, or stopped by to visit during the challenge this month. I hope you enjoyed it.

If I didn't make it over to your blog, or leave feedback, I'm sorry I missed you. Life happens as you well know.

If you missed any of my posts this month, and are interested in learning more about Scotland or my trip there: click here for 26 Days of Scotland

What are your plans this month now that "A to Z" is over?
nashvillecats2 said...

Congrats on completing the A to Z Challenge.
I will endevour to look at your post over the week, living in the UK I don't have so many UK followers.
I too completed the challenge.......my eighth.

Have a good day.
Yvonne.

May 1, 2017 at 2:52 AM

