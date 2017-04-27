Walking, War, Weather, Welsh, Writers, and Writers' Museum

Walking – People say Scotland is a paradise for ramblers, and I wholeheartedly agree. Some of the best times we had during our visit were spent traveling trails, both hidden and waymarked for the public. Beautiful scenery, variety of terrain, and magnificent coastlines make it difficult to imagine a more beautiful country to explore. Local tourist information centers are always a good place to stop if you are looking for advice or suggested routes.
War – Southern Scotland is a blend of attractive landscapes and historic houses, castles, and abbeys. Sadly, many of these ancient buildings exist only in fortified or ruined form due to the frontier wars that dated from the late 13th century mostly against the invading English. You can read more datails: http://www.bbc.co.uk/scotland/history/articles/the_wars_of_independence/
Weather – We visited Scotland in mid May which is the beginning of the peak travelling season there. Most visitors come to Scotland from May to August, when they can enjoy the best weather, and longer hours of daylight (the dark only lasted about three hours while we were there). Many people ask me about the rain, and a good joke many share is that “if you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes”. Temperatures, sunshine, and storms all fluctuated throughout our stay, but it only added to the charm and mystery of the country. Out of season, a good winter snowfall in the Highlands can provide great winter sporting opportunities such as skiing and snowboarding.
Welsh - a Scottish novelist, playwright and short story writer. Irvine Welsh is recognized for his novel Trainspotting, which was later made into a film of the same name. http://www.irvinewelsh.net/
Writers – From medieval poets through Robert Burns to Irvine Welsh, writers in the three languages of Scotland – Scots, English, and Gaelic – have created a body of literature expressing both their place in the Europeans mainstream and the diversity within Scotland. I’ve only mentioned a handful of the greats in this months’ posts. There are so may more you can find here.
Writers’ Museum – This fine Old Town mansion was built in 1622 on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. In the 1720s it was acquired by Elizabeth, Dowager Countess of Stair, and has since been called Lady Stair’s House. Its official title reflects its role as a museum of memorabilia of three of the foremost Scottish writers: Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott, and Robert Louis Stevenson. I found this location to be a surprising and delightful hidden jewel. Many of the pavers outside building hold quotes from various authors. To learn more: http://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/Venues/The-Writers--Museum
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
