Ness, Nairn, North Sea, and Newton

Ness – one of the most popular lochs in Scotland, made memorable by legends of “The Loch Ness Monster”. First sighted by St. Columba in the 6t century, “Nessie” has attracted attention since photographs – later revealed to be faked – were taken in the 1930s. Though serious investigation is often undermined by hoaxers, sonar techniques continue to yield enigmatic results; plesiosaurs, giant eels and too much whisky are the most popular explanations. The Loch Ness Centre, at Drumnadrochit presents the photographic evidence and wide variety of scientific explanations proffered over the years. Many poets, authors, and other artists have been inspired by tales of Nessie. Even Disney made a short cartoon about the monster (most recently an extra on the Merida DVD release). A preview of it can be viewed:
After spending some time at Ness, we continued on to a hotel in Nairn, a manor house property set in spacious grounds near the North Sea called Newton Hotel.
Nairn – a town and former burgh in the Highland council area of Scotland. It is an ancient fishing port and market town around 16 miles east of Inverness. It was the county town of the wider county of Nairn also known as Nairnshire.
North Sea – it has long been the site of important European shipping lanes as well as a major fishery. The sea is a popular destination for recreation and tourism and more recently has developed into a rich source of energy resources including fossil fuels, wind, and early efforts in wave power. Historically, the North Sea has featured prominently in geopolitical and military affairs, particularly in Northern Europe but also globally through the power northern Europeans projected worldwide during much of the Middle Ages and into the modern era.
Newton Hotel – once regularly frequented by Charlie Chaplan and his family, it stands in 21 acres of mature parkland and gardens. Originally built as a family home in the 17th century, the hotel has been updated and improved over the centuries. This is a perfect location for guests seeking peace and tranquility, and is even “pet friendly”. You can also request the Charlie Chaplan suite where he usually stayed. http://www.bespokehotels.com/newtonhotel/
