Oban, Orwell, and Outdoor

Oban – Known as the “Gateway to the Isles”, this bustling port on the Firth of Lorne commands fine views of the Argyll coast. Shops crowd the seafront, and regular ferries leave routinely making this one of the most visited places on the west coast.
Orwell – The author George Orwell, who stayed on the isle of Jura to write his final novel, 1984, nearly lost his life there in 1946 when he fell into the water. This country and his stay there made a huge impact on the man. This is a picture of the farmhouse where he stayed. Learn more: http://www.orwelltoday.com/juraorwell'slife.shtml
Outdoor activities – Scotland may not be able to guarantee sunshine, but its popularity as a holiday destination is due in no small part to its opportunities for outdoor activities. That could be playing golf by the sea, fishing on the Tweed, cruising to see whales off the west coast during the summer, skiing in the Cairngorms in winter, hiking whenever weather permits, or viewing a variety of wildlife. Rock climbing, mountaineering, sailing, cycling and biking, hunting, and horseback riding are extremely popular as well.
