Bagpipes, Blair, Barrie, and Burns

Bagpipes – Bagpipes have been the traditional sound of the Highlands for many centuries and are thought to have been introduced to Britain by the Romans. After the Battle of Culloden in 1746 they were banned for 11 years, along with highland dress, for inspiring the Highlanders to rebel against English rule. The pipes have now become one of the most recognized emblems of Scotland. Nearly every historical location and shopping center we visited on our tour had at least one piper playing, and the players are always in dress attire. I truly enjoy the sound of the bagpipes. For a sample played by the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HvPDBXMxAI
J.M. Barrie – Sir James Matthew Barrie, 1st Baronet, was a Scottish novelist and playwright, best remembered today as the creator of Peter Pan. He was born and educated in Scotland but moved to London, where he wrote a number of successful novels and plays. http://www.jmbarrie.co.uk/
Robert Burns – He left behind a remarkable body of work ranging from satirical poetry to tender love songs. His status as Scotland’s national bard is unchallenged and an official Burns Heritage Trail leads visitors around southwest Scotland where he lived. There are multiple museums and sights honoring Burns. To learn more: http://www.robertburns.org/
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
