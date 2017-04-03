"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Bagpipes, Blair, Barrie, and Burns

Bagpipes – Bagpipes have been the traditional sound of the Highlands for many centuries and are thought to have been introduced to Britain by the Romans. After the Battle of Culloden in 1746 they were banned for 11 years, along with highland dress, for inspiring the Highlanders to rebel against English rule. The pipes have now become one of the most recognized emblems of Scotland. Nearly every historical location and shopping center we visited on our tour had at least one piper playing, and the players are always in dress attire. I truly enjoy the sound of the bagpipes. For a sample played by the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HvPDBXMxAI


Blair Castle – This white, turreted castle has been altered and extended so often in its 700-year history that it now provides a unique insight into the history and changing tastes of aristocratic life in the highlands. The elegant 18th century wing has a display that includes the gloves and pipe of Bonnie Prince Charlie, who spent a short time here. Queen Victoria visited the castle in 1844 and conferred on its owners the distinction of being allowed to maintain a private army which still exists today. One exhibit I found surprising and interesting was a showcase of Native American garb, weapons, and supplies brought back by an ancestor who had traveled to America, witnessed an attack, and retrieved relics. http://blair-castle.co.uk/

J.M. BarrieSir James Matthew Barrie, 1st Baronet, was a Scottish novelist and playwright, best remembered today as the creator of Peter Pan. He was born and educated in Scotland but moved to London, where he wrote a number of successful novels and plays. http://www.jmbarrie.co.uk/

Robert Burns – He left behind a remarkable body of work ranging from satirical poetry to tender love songs. His status as Scotland’s national bard is unchallenged and an official Burns Heritage Trail leads visitors around southwest Scotland where he lived. There are multiple museums and sights honoring Burns. To learn more: http://www.robertburns.org/

