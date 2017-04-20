"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Queens, Quiraing, and Quigely

Quiraing – a series of landslides has exposed the roots of this volcanic plateau, revealing fantastic terrain of spikes and towers. This landslip on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach, the northernmost summit of the Trotternish, is easily explored on the Isle of Skye.

Queens – most of the monarchs of Scotland have been men, but there have been a few queens. I wrote briefly about the most famous, Mary, in my letter “M” post. I have also mentioned Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in several posts. While there have been others, most of the females who were to inherit the throne died at an extremely young age. To learn more, see the book on Scotland I mentioned in my “M” post.

John Quigley - a Scottish newspaper man turned author of books known for his historical novel King's Royal (1975) about the invention of blended whisky in mid-nineteenth century Glasgow. A 1983 BBC television series was based on the novel. You can learn more: http://www.helensburgh-heritage.co.uk/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=690:john-quigley-whisky-novelist&catid=81:the-arts&Itemid=458

