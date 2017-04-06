Eilean, Edinburgh, and Elephant house

Eilean – is a Gaelic term meaning island or raised ground. So, many of the homes surrounded by water are referred to by “Eilean” and then the name of the family who built it, or the location. The day we left the Isle of Skye we drove through part of the island and returned to the mainland by bridge, stopping for photos at the picturesque Eilean Donan Castle. After becoming a Jacobite stronghold, it was destroyed in 1719 by English warships. In the 19th century it was restored, and now contains a number of relics of the Jacobite cause. Many of you may recognize it from movies such as the 1986 Highlander, the 1996 Loch Ness, and the 1999 James Bond – The World is Not Enough. http://www.eileandonancastle.com/
Edinburgh – we only had the pleasure of staying in the capital of Scotland for a couple of days, but I will always remember them. We took a tour comparing and contrasting the wide streets and elegant mansions of the Georgian 200-year-old “New Town” with the narrow lanes and medieval townhouses along the Royal Mile, the oldest part of the city. We traveled Prince Street, the main shopping thoroughfare that separates the two areas, learned about many prominent Scottish inventors, doctors and writers, and even toured the imposing Edinburgh Castle where we saw the Stone of Scone.
Elephant House - while we didn’t have time to go in, we did pass by The Elephant House, where writers such as J.K. Rowling, Ian Rankin, and Alexander McCall-Smith are said to have sat writing their entertaining and now widely popular tales. http://www.elephanthouse.biz/
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment