Jacobites, James, and Jeffrey

Jacobites – The first Jacobites (mainly Catholic Highlanders) were the supporters of James VII of Scotland (James II of England) who was deposed by his Parliament in the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688. With the Protestants William of Orange on the throne, the Jacobite’s desire to restore the Stuart monarchy led to the uprisings of 1715 and 1745. The first, in support of James VIII, the “Old Pretender,” ended at the Battle of Sheriffmuir. The failure of the second uprising, with the defeat at Culloden, saw the end of Jacobite hopes and led to the demis of the clan system and the suppression of Highland culture for more than a century. We visited several sites of Jacobite supporters. You can read about my visit to Culloden here.
Jeffrey – Lord Francis Jeffrey was a Scottish judge and literary critic. His Whig-oriented Edinburgh Review led opinion. The particular work which provided the starting-point of an article was in many cases merely the occasion for the exposition of the author's views on politics, social subjects, ethics, or literature. These general principles and the novelty of the method ensured the success of the undertaking even after the original circle of exceptionally able men who founded it had been dispersed. It had a circulation of 12,000. Jeffrey's editorship lasted about twenty-six years, ceasing with the ninety-eighth number, published in June 1829, when he resigned. Jeffrey's own contributions numbered two hundred. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Jeffrey,_Lord_Jeffrey
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment