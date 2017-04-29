Yeoman, Yolande, Youngs, and Yule

Yeoman - Louise Yeoman is twice a graduate of the University of St Andrews, she has been curator of early modern manuscripts and cataloguer at the National Library of Scotland since 1992. Prior to that, she worked for a year at the National Archives of Scotland and for a short time at Glasgow University Library. In 1996-97 she was seconded to BBC Scotland as writer and presenter of the BBC TV series Stirring Times. She is currently a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Scottish History and a co-director of 'A Survey of Scottish Witchcraft, 1563-1736', as well as a frequent contributor to Scottish radio and television. http://www.shca.ed.ac.uk/Research/witches/lyeoman.html
Yolande - Yolande of Dreux was a sovereign Countess of Montfort from 1311 until 1322. Through her first marriage to Alexander III of Scotland, Yolande became Queen consort of the Kingdom of Scotland. http://www.undiscoveredscotland.co.uk/usbiography/d/yolandededreux.html
Young - Andrew Young (1885–1971), poet and Presbyterian minister, later Church of England cleric
Young - Douglas Young (1913–1973), poet, scholar and translator
Yule - Sir Henry Yule (1820–1889) Orientalist, writer of travel books, compiler of the Hobson-Jobson
