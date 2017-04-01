Armadale, Atholl, and Ashton

Armadale Castle, Museum, and Gardens - The Clan Donald Centre at Armadale Castle offers you a chance to discover the history of the Lords of the Isles and the most powerful clan of the Isle of Skye. I absolutely loved this stop on our trip. The ruins and gardens are some of the loveliest I’ve ever seen. The museum offers a good glimpse at life in the highlands. We also enjoyed a relaxing lunch in the stables which have been converted into a cafe. http://www.clandonald.com/
Atholl Palace Hotel – this beautiful historic hotel and museum can be found in the highland city of Pitlochry. The grounds (which include a kitchen garden, a Japanese garden, a waterfall, and a playground) are breathtaking, and this full service hotel offers many amenities including their lavender spa. The museum charts the history of the hotel since its opening in 1878. Interactive exhibits are of interest to both children and adults. http://www.athollpalace.com/
David Ashton is a Scottish actor and writer. Trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, 1964–67, he has acted in a wide variety of film, television, theatre and radio roles. He has also developed a parallel career as a writer of fiction, film and television screenplays, and plays for theatre and radio. http://www.david-ashton.co.uk/
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
