Gaelic, Glamis, Glasgow, Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Golf

Gaelic - the Celtic language of Scotland had almost died out, but recent years have seen a revitalization of the culture associated with the language, music, and studies thanks to Gaelic societies and broadcasts.
Glamis Castle – this imposing medieval structure began as a royal hunting lodge in the 11th century, but underwent construction in the 17th century. It was the childhood home of the Queen Mother, and her former bedroom can be seen. Many of the rooms here are open to the public, including Duncan’s Hall, the oldest in the castle and Shakespeare’s setting for the king’s murder in Macbeth. We enjoyed hearing the ghost stories tied to this estate. http://www.glamis-castle.co.uk/
Glasgow – the largest city in Scotland, and the first we explored after landing at its airport.
Glencoe – Renowned for its awesome scenery and savage history, Glencoe was compared by Dickens to “a burial ground of a race of giants”. In 1692, the chief of the Glencoe MacDonalds was five days late in registering an oath of submission to William III, giving the government an excuse to root out a nest of Jacobite supporters. For ten days 130 soldiers were hospitable entertained by the unsuspecting MacDonalds. At dawn on 13 February, in a terrible breach of trust, the soldiers fell on their hosts, killing some 38 MacDonalds. Many more died in the wintry mountain hideouts. The heights and difficulties of the surrounding mountains present a formidable challenge even to the most experienced mountaineers. As with many historical events, the Scottish created a ballad to continue the tale: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cPitxtk4m0 Glencoe valley is also the setting used in filming Hagrid's Hut scenes in the Harry Potter movie series.
Glenfinnan – perhaps best known for its railway viaduct and steam powered train line which was featured in a Harry Potter movie as the “Hogwarts Express Line.” I really enjoyed the view from the monument looking toward the viaduct, and then back toward Lock Shiel. I could have stayed there all day.
Golf – touted as the birthplace of golf, this ancient game has become synonymous with Scotland. Few countries can rival Scotland for the number, quality, and variety of courses (over 550). Golf is played by people of all ages and capabilities. Whether your game is suited to one of the legendary championship courses, or to a less daunting challenge, you will easily find courses nearby with members heartily ready to welcome any player.
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment