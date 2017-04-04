Cie, Chief, Culloden, Cronin

Cie – the international tour group we used to book our Scottish vacation. We had a truly positive experience and recommend their services. https://www.cietours.com/us/default.aspx
Clan Chief – The chief was the clan’s patriarch, judge and leader in war, commanding absolute loyalty from his clansmen who gave military service in return for his protection. The chief summoned his clan to do battle by sending a runner across his land bearing a burning cross.
Culloden - A short distance from Nairn is the Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Here, you can learn about the battle which took place on 16th April 1746 when British Government forces defeated the army of Prince Charles Edward Stuart, popularly named Bonnie Prince Charlie, in just one hour. The Visitor Centre shows the background to this bloody battle and you can walk around the moorland to see various monuments commemorating troops. Impressive sights include the 360 degree theater where you are placed in the middle of a bloody reenactment of the battle (only recommended for the stout of heart), a solemn wall where raised stones depict the number of British versus Scottish men who fell, and a calmer depiction of standing on the actual battleground marked with flags depicting where men fell alongside the solitary stone cottage still standing today. To learn more: http://www.nts.org.uk/Visit/Culloden/
Cronin - Archibald Joseph Cronin, (19 July 1896 – 6 January 1981) was a Scottish novelist and physician. His best-known novel was The Citadel, about a doctor in a Welsh mining village who quickly moves up the career ladder in London. Cronin had observed this scene closely as a Medical Inspector of Mines and later as a doctor in Harley Street. This book promoted controversial new ideas about medical ethics which largely inspired the launch of the National Health Service. You can learn more: https://www.britannica.com/biography/A-J-Cronin
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment