Unicorn, Unterberger, and Urquhart

Unicorn - A fictitious creature may seem an odd choice for a country's national animal, but perhaps not for a country famed for its love for and long history of myth and legend, and the unicorn has been a Scottish heraldic symbol since the 12th century, when it was used on an early form of the Scottish coat of arms by William I. It can now be found in several family crests, as well as symbols of royalty or parliament.
Unterberger – Betty Miller Unterberger was born 1922 in Glasgow. She became a professor of American international relations and spent the bulk of her extensive academic career at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. As a writer and historian she also became the first woman professor at Texas A&M University in 1968. http://www.oah.org/programs/news/betty-miller-unterberger/
Urquhart - this Castle sits beside Loch Ness in the Highlands of Scotland. Once one of Scotland’s largest castles, Urquhart saw great conflict during its 500 years as a medieval fortress. Control of the castle passed back and forth between the Scots and English during the Wars of Independence. The power struggles continued, as the Lords of the Isles regularly raided both castle and glen up until the 1500s. The last of the government troops garrisoned here during the Jacobite Risings blew up the castle when they left. Urquhart’s iconic ruins remain, offering glimpses into medieval times and the lives of its noble residents. https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/urquhart-castle/
