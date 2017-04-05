Distilleries, Doomed, Dead, Dancing, Doyle, and IWSG

Distilleries – Whisky is to the Scots what champagne is to the French, and a visit to this country would not be complete without sampling this fiery, heart-warming spirit. All malt whiskies are produced using similar processes, but the environment, maturity, and storage of the whisky have such a strong bearing on its character that each one is a different experience. We toured The Blair Athol Distillery https://www.discovering-distilleries.com/blairathol/
Doomed, Dead, and Buried – Our last night in Scotland we decided to take a haunted tour. If you’re ever in Edinburgh, I highly recommend the Doomed, Dead, and Buried tour. Equal parts history, legend, and imagination this 2 hour tour offers glimpses of Scottish life not found in any other tour. We began walking the streets from the main square, toured underground vaults, and ended the evening in a cemetery. https://www.mercattours.com/view-tour/doomed-dead-and-buried
Dancing – is an important part of Scottish culture, and each dance often has symbolic meanings – for instance the circle in a reel represents the circle of life. In the sword dance, recorded as early as the 15th century and referring to war, the feet skip nimbly over the swords without touching them. To see a sample similar to the ones we watched:
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Sir Arthur Ignatius Conan Doyle KStJ, DL was a British writer and physician, most noted for his character Sherlock Holmes and his detective fiction, which are generally considered milestones in the field of crime fiction. http://www.arthurconandoyle.com/
MY ANSWER: As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
