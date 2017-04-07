Fairy, Ferries, Folk, Football, Fort William, and Foster

Fairy and Folk Tales – while many Scottish fairy and folk tales are similar to those of countries in Europe, there are some unique examples. To read a collection: http://www.sacred-texts.com/neu/celt/sfft/index.htm?PHPSESSID=138d4861a3d9539dbeb6030de133efba
Ferries – since so much of Scotland is made up of islands and lochs, ferries have become a popular form of travel. We enjoyed several ferry rides during our stay.
Football – The Scottish take their football (soccer) very seriously. We were in Edinburgh the day they won the 2016 cup final. It was absolutely amazing to get caught up in the community spirit and revelry of the day. To learn more about that game: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Scottish_Cup_Final
Fort William – one of the major towns on the west coast, noted for location at the foot of Ben (mountain) Nevis. The Jacobite Steam Train runs from here to Mallaig. We passed through on our way to the Isle of Skye, but unfortunately we did not have time to stop and explore.
Allan Foster - Allan Foster is a former film historian, film festival juror and event organizer. He is also the author of The Literary Traveller in Edinburgh, The Movie Traveller, and The Movie Quiz Companion. He is a native of Edinburgh and the creator of several literary and historical tours there. Unfortunately, I did not have time to take one, but it is on my list of things to do next time. To learn more: http://www.edinburghforgroups.com/origins.html and https://www.edinburghbooktour.com/
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment