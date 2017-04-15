Magnus Magnusson, Mary, Money, and Music

Magnus Magnusson – born in Icelandic, he had moved to Scotland by his first birthday. This broadcaster, journalist, translator, writer and television presenter lived and died near Glasgow. He also wrote what many consider to be one of, if not THE best book about Scotland. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/6239745.stm
Money – there are currently two main types of currency being used in Scotland. The first, is Britain’s pound Sterling which is divided into 100 pence. Secondly, Scotland’s own pound sterling notes, which are printed by the Bank of Scotland. The notes represent the same value as an English note and CAN BE accepted elsewhere in Britain, although it is usually with reluctance. Usually, the Scottish note will not be accepted outside of Scotland, Bank of England and Northern Ireland notes can be used throughout Scotland, but you will usually receive change in Scottish notes. All three countries use Bank of England coins.
Music – music has always been an important and popular art form in Scotland. While it has changed over the years, today it’s a particularly vibrant industry, ranging from opera, Gaelic song and pibroch (the classical music of the bagpipes) to varied international acts, and even electronic musical styling. Traditional music has experienced a renaissance using rhythms and instruments from around the world.
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment