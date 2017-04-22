Scott, Smith, St. Andrews, Stevenson, and Stone

Sir Walter Scott – born in Edinburgh and trained as a lawyer, he is best remembered as a major literary figure and champion of Scotland becoming a novelist, playwright, and poet. He served as Clerk of the Court in Edinburgh’s Parliament House and for 30 years was Sheriff of Selkirk. Some of his most famous writings include his Waverley series Ivanhoe, Rob Roy, and Lady of the Lake. You can learn more: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Sir-Walter-Scott-1st-Baronet
Alexander McCall Smith - R. Alexander "Sandy" McCall Smith is a British writer and Emeritus Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh who is perhaps best recognized as the author of The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency series. http://www.alexandermccallsmith.com/
St. Andrews – Scotland’s oldest university town and one-time ecclesiastical capital, it is now a shrine to golfers from all over the world. We traveled these beautiful streets beginning with cathedral ruins. Once the largest cathedral in Scotland, it was later pillaged for its stones, which were used to build the town. After examining the still impressive site, we enjoyed a stroll through shops, ate pizza with wild boar, and spent the afternoon at the Old Course (thought to be the first golf course EVER) which lies alongside a beach where scenes from Chariots of Fire were filmed.
Robert Louis Stevenson – a Scottish novelist, poet, essayist, and travel writer. His most famous works are Treasure Island, Kidnapped, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and A Child's Garden of Verses. This is thought to be the most comprehensive web resource devoted to him: http://robert-louis-stevenson.org/
Stone of Scone - also known as the Stone of Destiny, and often referred to as The Coronation Stone because it was used for centuries in the coronations of the monarch of Scotland, and later in England. Many legends, crimes, and ideals have surrounded its existence. I had the opportunity to view the Stone since it now resides in Edinburgh Castle alongside the crown jewels. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Stone-of-Scone
