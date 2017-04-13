Kay, Kelvingrove, Kilts, and Kippers

Kay - Jackie Kay is a Scottish poet and novelist. She is the third modern Makar, the Scottish poet laureate, and often explores the experience of being a black Scottish citizen. http://www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk/poetry/poets/jackie-kay
Kelvingrove – An imposing red sandstone building, Kelvingrove is Scotland’s most popular gallery, housing a magnificent art collection. Exhibits are grouped to reflect different aspects of the main collection. Among these are 19th century British artist, French Impressionists, and Dutch Renaissance painters. Scottish art and design is well represented with rooms dedicated to the Scottish Colourists and the Glasgow Style. There is also a vast natural history collectionwith displays on Scotland’s wildlife. I enjoyed perusing the collections within including Salvador Dali’s Christ of St. John of the Cross, Rembrandt’s, and Picasso’s. http://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/museums/Pages/home.aspx
Kilts - garments resembling a knee-length skirt of pleated tartan cloth, traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress and now also worn by women and girls.
Kippers – oak-smoked or cured herrings are one way to start the day in Scotland. The fish are prepared by splitting it open and salting and drying it in the open air or in smoke.
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment