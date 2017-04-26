Victoria, Vikings, Vocabulary, and Votadini

Victoria - Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 20 June 1837 until her death. From 1 May 1876, she adopted the additional title of Empress of India. She reigned for 63 years – the second longest monarchy after Elizabeth II. Her reign has become known as the Victorian era a period of industrial, cultural, political, scientific, and military change within the United Kingdom, and was marked by a great expansion of the British Empire. Statues and portraits of her can be seen in most places open to public tours in Scotland. http://www.biography.com/people/queen-victoria-9518355
Vikings – Politically, militarily, and culturally they had a profound effect on the unstable kingdoms becoming Scotland. Their incursions into Scottish territories began in 795 and by the end of the 9th century the Vikings regularly came to Scotland to raid and settle. These raids as well as the culture they created by intermarrying has led to the creation of many stories, including their own set of myths and legends. http://www.scottish-history.com/origins3.shtml and https://www.transceltic.com/pan-celtic/ravens-celtic-and-norse-mythology
Vocabulary – the Scottish can often use a unique set of vocabulary quite different from even other parts of the UK. There are several sources on the internet to help aid your understanding.
Votadini - were a Celtic people of the Iron Age in Great Britain. Their territory was in what is now south-east Scotland and north-east England, extending south of the Firth of Forth and extended from the Stirling area down to the English River Tyne, including at its peak what are now the Falkirk, Lothian and Borders regions of eastern Scotland, and Northumberland in north east England.
As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
No comments:
Post a Comment