Tartan, Tea, Tey, and Thistle

Tartans – the clan system, by which Highland society was divided into tribal groups led by autocratic chiefs, can be traced to the 12th century, when clans were already known to wear the checkered wool cloth now called tartan. Each family, or clan, had their own pattern. After the battle of Culloden (see my “C” post), the wearing of tartans was banned for approximately 100 years.
Tea – No visitor should miss the experience of a proper Scottish afternoon tea. We enjoyed this experience at several different locations where we were offered a tray of tea with milk, brown and white sugar, and trays with a variety of delicious sandwiches (usually tuna, salmon, cucumber) and cakes, butter, jams, and fruits.
Tey - Josephine Tey was a pseudonym used by Elizabeth MacKintosh, a Scottish author best known for her mystery novels. She also wrote as Gordon Daviot, under which name she wrote plays, many with biblical or historical themes. http://www.josephinetey.net/
Thistle – once a Stuart family badge, it has since become a national symbol.
