8 Free Writing E-courses for 2017

Not all of us can afford the cost, or time, to attend classes, workshops, or conferences. Fortunately, there are a number of great alternatives. These eight FREE e-courses allow you to stay home and study at your own pace.
1. Start Writing Fiction (starts on 4/24/2017)
2. Scribble: Writing for New Writers (anytime)
4. Adventures in Writing (anytime)
5. Writing for the Web (started on 3/19/2017 – more coming soon)
6. Secret Sauce of Great Writing (anytime)
7. Advanced Fiction Writing Techniques (anytime)
8. Introduction to Journalism (date tba)
I hope these help, and I hope you’ll join me this April for the “A to Z Challenge.” As a thank-you to the blogging community, and to celebrate one year since its publication, I am offering FREE e-pub copies of my western short story “Broken Angel” from now through April 30. If you would like to receive a copy, simply email me at writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
Good luck with the Challenge!
Thanks for the list - I'll make sure we have those listed at the IWSG site.
