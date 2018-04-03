"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

No A to Z for Me

As you can tell, I decided to pass on participating in the "A to Z Blog Challenge" this year. I just have too much on my plate. However, I did enjoy the seven years that I participated. I made a lot of new friends, and learned some amazing things.

If you're participating, I wish you the best of luck. I will be popping by for a visit as time allows.

If you'd like to learn morehttp://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/

I'll see you tomorrow for the IWSG post!

Have you participated before? Are you participating this year?
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

It's hard to give it up, but I can't keep up anymore either.

April 3, 2018 at 8:35 AM

