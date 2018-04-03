No A to Z for Me

As you can tell, I decided to pass on participating in the "A to Z Blog Challenge" this year. I just have too much on my plate. However, I did enjoy the seven years that I participated. I made a lot of new friends, and learned some amazing things.
If you're participating, I wish you the best of luck. I will be popping by for a visit as time allows.
If you'd like to learn more: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
I'll see you tomorrow for the IWSG post!
Have you participated before? Are you participating this year?
It's hard to give it up, but I can't keep up anymore either.
