The Innkeeper's Daughter

Dover, England, 1808: Officer Alexander Moore goes undercover as a gambling gentleman to expose a high-stakes plot against the king—and he’s a master of disguise, for Johanna Langley believes him to be quite the rogue... until she can no longer fight against his unrelenting charm.
All Johanna wants is to keep the family inn afloat, but when the rent and the hearth payment are due at the same time, where will she find the extra funds? If she doesn’t come up with the money, there will be nowhere to go other than the workhouse—where she’ll be separated from her ailing mother and ten-year-old brother.
Alex desperately wants to help Johanna, especially when she confides in him, but his mission—finding and bringing to justice a traitor to the crown—must come first, or they could all end up dead.
All Johanna wants is to keep the family inn afloat, but when the rent and the hearth payment are due at the same time, where will she find the extra funds? If she doesn’t come up with the money, there will be nowhere to go other than the workhouse—where she’ll be separated from her ailing mother and ten-year-old brother.
Alex desperately wants to help Johanna, especially when she confides in him, but his mission—finding and bringing to justice a traitor to the crown—must come first, or they could all end up dead.
This is the second book I have read by Michelle Griep, and just like the last, she has come so close to an excellent story. I enjoyed the premise, liked most of the characters, and could “see” the settings. Part romance, part adventure, and part espionage formed an interesting and driving creation.
Unfortunately, some of the character motivations and reactions either came across as unbelievable, or cliché. And several events, sayings, or reactions became repetitive in their nature.
Overall, this is an enjoyable tale by a promising author. Poignant moments and beautiful sentiments relayed by main characters on their journey of bravery and self-sacrifice make this a recommendable Christian read. I look forward to Griep’s next release.
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
No comments:
Post a Comment