"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, April 16, 2018

Party Like the Book...Again

About five years ago I wrote a post Party Like the Book in which I shared my love for planning literary themed parties. If you read my original post, you can find links to 10 different examples (both mine and others) of book themed parties.

My enjoyment and execution of this idea has not diminished over time. I still enjoy them, and have planned a few more. I am currently planning a "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" themed party. I include "Wizarding World of..." because I'm including touches of "Fantastic Beasts", fan fiction inspired ideas, and "Unofficial Harry Potter" ideas in this party. I'll share pics and more info later.

For now, if you'd like to see more examples of my parties:

What Makes a Rainbow - young children LOVE rainbows, and this book especially. Here are pics of some of our "colorful" fun: https://www.pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-what-makes-a-rainbow-party/

Wonderland Tea Party – My girls are both fans of Lewis Caroll’s Alice. We've actually used this one several times. Here are some pictures of our party designs: http://pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-alice-tea-party/

Dr. Seuss – This party can be adapted to a single Seuss book theme such as Cat in the Hat, Hop on Pop, Lorax, etc. Here are some pictures from the party for my girls: http://pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-dr-seuss-party/
Have you planned a Book Themed Party? Ever attended one? What theme would you love to see?
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

That sounds like a fun idea. LOTR party - everyone come in character!

April 17, 2018 at 9:41 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)