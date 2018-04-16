Party Like the Book...Again

For now, if you'd like to see more examples of my parties:
What Makes a Rainbow - young children LOVE rainbows, and this book especially. Here are pics of some of our "colorful" fun: https://www.pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-what-makes-a-rainbow-party/
Wonderland Tea Party – My girls are both fans of Lewis Caroll’s Alice. We've actually used this one several times. Here are some pictures of our party designs: http://pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-alice-tea-party/
Dr. Seuss – This party can be adapted to a single Seuss book theme such as Cat in the Hat, Hop on Pop, Lorax, etc. Here are some pictures from the party for my girls: http://pinterest.com/sylvianey/my-dr-seuss-party/
Have you planned a Book Themed Party? Ever attended one? What theme would you love to see?
1 comment:
That sounds like a fun idea. LOTR party - everyone come in character!
Post a Comment