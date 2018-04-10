Celebrating the 60th National Library Week

Celebrate National Library Week April 8-14, 2018 with the theme, "Libraries Lead."
The 2018 National Library Week celebration marks the 60th anniversary of the first event, sponsored in 1958.
Misty Copeland serves as 2018 National Library Week Honorary Chair. In 2015, Misty was promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, making her the first African American woman to ever be promoted to the position in the company’s 75-year history. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Life in Motion and her 2014 picture book, Firebird, won the "Coretta Scott King Book Illustrator Award" in 2015. Her new book, Ballerina Body, an instant New York Times Bestseller, published in March 2017.
To learn more about Copeland and this weeks hosted events click here.
Most writers and readers adore their local libraries, and it's often an included vacation locale. However, many don't realize the full range of services a good library offers. For great examples, check out this article at The Write Life.
Are you, or your local libraries, celebrating with any special events this year? What is your favorite aspect of libraries?
It's been a while since I've been inside a library, and I so loved them when I was a child. I need to change that! Thanks for the post!
