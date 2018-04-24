The Prayer Map for Women

This is the first journal I have received in the “Prayer Map” series so I don’t know how it compares to others.
LIKES – this journal is roughly 5x8 inches making it small enough to carry with you either by hand, or in a bag. The spiral binding makes it incredibly easy to flip through. There is guided prayer prompts and daily verses offering you a chance at a relationship with the Lord.
DISLIKES – the small size limits the amount of space in which you can write your thoughts. There are only enough pages for roughly 90 days. EVERY single page spread is exactly the same with no differences other than any you add with the exception of a different verse mentioned each day. Since the title declares this to be a “creative journal”, I expected room to “create”, “draw, or doodle”, or maybe even a few coloring pages. None of that is included, nor is there room to add any of those things. The only thing you are creating is a fill in the blank prayer.
Overall, this is a decent publication for anyone new to praying, or looking for help in guided prayer. However, I do not see myself getting any more of these.
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
