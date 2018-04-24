The Pirate Bride

Can a former privateer and a determined heiress find lost treasure in 1725? A brand new series for fans of all things related to history, romance, adventure, faith, and family trees. Pasts Collide in New Orleans when a Treasure Goes Missing The last time New Orleans attorney Jean-Luc Valmont saw Maribel Cordoba, a Spanish nobleman’s daughter, she was an eleven-year-old orphan perched in the riggings of his privateering vessel proving herself as the best lookout on his crew. Until the day his infamy caught up with them all and innocent lives were lost. Unsure why he survived but vowing to make something of the chance he was given, Jean-Luc has buried his past life so deep that no living person will ever find it—until a very much alive and very grown up Maribel Cordoba arrives on his doorstep and threatens all he now holds dear.
First, the title and description are misleading as no marriage ever takes place in the book.
Second, the heroine is a preteen for more than half of the novel, and doesn’t meet the hero again until near the end when an awkward and rushed romance ensues.
Third, many of the actions of other characters take place “off stage” only to be awkwardly and unrealistically summed up by others.
Fourth, I didn’t like or relate to ANY of the characters from Maribel’s family (real, or adopted).
Fifth, while I did enjoy the first half to two-thirds of the book (I loved Maribel and Jean-Luc’s characters as well as their interactions) I was disappointed this is advertised as a romance, but the heroine isn’t even an adult until near the end when she finally reconnects with the hero.
Sixth, I found the pacing, plot, and characters for the very beginning of the book and that last third of the book completely unbelievable.
Overall, this story had so much potential, but feels like an early draft rushed to publication.
This is the second book in “The Daughters of the Mayflower” series, but can easily be read as a stand-alone tale.
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
