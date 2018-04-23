Potter and Shakespeare Fun

Last week I mentioned throwing literary parties. I shared links to a few I've had in the past, and let you know I was about to host a "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" party. Here is the link to a few pictures from that party if you are interested: My Harry Potter World Party
Also, in case you haven't heard, today is "National Talk Like Shakespeare Day". It's observed on April 23, in honor of the author's birthday. To learn more about this celebration, check out the official site at: http://www.talklikeshakespeare.org/
About six years ago, I shared my own interest in Shakespeare in an article at Southern Writer's Magazine. You can check that out here: For the Love of Shakespeare.
Do you enjoy themed parties? What was your favorite? Are you a Shakespeare fan? Will you be celebrating today?
There are no celebrations scheduled at my house today. My daughter (age 42) has had and attended themed parties. The last party was a swing dance and 1940s party. Big band, cool clothes, and hair/makeup was amazing!
Susan - that sounds like so much fun! I'd love to host or attend anything themed 20's - 40's. Who knows - the 20's are coming around again. Maybe something flapper or Gatsby inspired!
