Memorial Weekend Writing

It's the start of Memorial weekend in the USA, and the last opportunity to prepare a submission for a few anthology calls:
1) Southeast Missouri State University Press and the Warriors Arts Alliance have joined together once again to create the sixth volume in a series of anthologies about military experiences. The JUNE 1st due date is fast approaching. For more information: http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/
2) Southern Writers magazine is hosting it's 6th annual short story contest. There is a $15 entry fee, but you have a little more time with this one since it's not due until JUNE 15th. Complete details can be seen: http://www.southernwritersmagazine.com/shorts.html
3) Chicken Soup for the Soul is seeking submissions for five different anthologies. The first is due MAY 31st, but if that's too soon for you the other four are spaced between now and October 31st. More information can be found: http://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics
I'm not sure I'll be submitting to any of these since I'm currently finishing work for a few magazines, and working to meet my personal flash fiction goals (see previous posts last week for more information on this).
I hope you all enjoy a wonderful weekend with friends and family. Happy Writing!
What projects are you trying to complete? Any big plans for this holiday weekend?
