IWSG: The Weirdest/Coolest Thing

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MAY QUESTION: What is the weirdest/coolest thing you ever had to research for your story?
My Answer: In my short Story "WIN" I created a society that relied heavily on neural chips following a Biological War. When the idea first occurred to me, I had no idea what the history of biological weapons creation and use was so I began researching. I found out that in 1972,
the ‘Convention on the
Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Bacteriological
(Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction’ met. They later became
known as the BWC or Biological Weapons Committee. Obviously, that was not the end of biological weapons development. This became the backstory for my society in "WIN". While I still like the concept for my story, you have to admit many people will find it strange that I researched this topic.
What about you? What is the weirdest or coolest thing you've ever researched?
