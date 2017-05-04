Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be With You

What started out as a pun has become an international day of celebration for Star Wars fans across the globe.
Many book, movie, and music stores celebrate by offering discounts on their Star Wars merchandise. Check out http://www.starwars.com/may-the-4th
Fans are taking to social media and festivals to celebrate their love of all things in the special universe. Check out Wookieepedia: http://starwars.wikia.com/wiki/May_4
Since purchasing the rights from Lucasfilm in 2013, The Walt Disney Company has officially observed the holiday with several Star Wars events and festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
How about you? Are you a Star Wars fan? Are you celebrating today?
