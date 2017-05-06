The Heart-Shaped Life and Devoted

I have not finished reading The Heart-Shaped Life, but I have enjoyed it very much so far. This is beautiful, hardback, and full of high-quality gloss pages. Every page is a devotion specific to each day of the year. I have found this book to be a beautiful love centered reflection of God and His will for our lives. While I have never before ready anything by Karen Moore, I am now very interested in getting my hands on one of her other books. This would make a good gift for yourself or a loved one.
I love that Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living with a Great God is written by a nineteen year-old. Too often, books for young girls are written by mature women who become preachy towards teens and new adults. Jacksons book is written by a young woman experiencing the same issues as others her age, and sharing why she has made decisions for a God centered life despite the pressures, popularity, and even ease of other choices. As a bonus, each chapter features personal and group questions, challenges, and hand lettered art pages that readers can enjoy coloring. I highly recommend this for the young lady in your life.
I received a complimentary copy of these books from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
