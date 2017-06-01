Weaver's Needle

I just finished a truly enjoyable tale...
Landry Parker, former army MP, is a recovery specialist. Retired NOLA police officer Nickolai Baptiste is now a recovery specialist as well. These competitors are hired to track down a stolen map. Stakes are increased along the way as danger becomes increasingly real for both of them. The development of the story was believable and enjoyable with a very satisfying ending.
This is the first Robin Caroll book I’ve read and now I’m anxious to check out her others.
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
