Thursday, June 1, 2017

Weaver's Needle

I just finished a truly enjoyable tale...

Weaver’s Needle is an enjoyable Christian Mystery book that begins in New Orleans, Louisiana and continues in the Superstitious Mountains of Arizona. I’ve visited both locations and enjoyed the author’s depiction of setting, her use of characterization, and the overall plot worked well. If you’ve ever enjoyed a good treasure hunt, then this is the book for you.

Landry Parker, former army MP, is a recovery specialist. Retired NOLA police officer Nickolai Baptiste is now a recovery specialist as well. These competitors are hired to track down a stolen map. Stakes are increased along the way as danger becomes increasingly real for both of them. The development of the story was believable and enjoyable with a very satisfying ending.

This is the first Robin Caroll book I’ve read and now I’m anxious to check out her others.


I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
