I won't be posting here as much for the rest of this month; certainly no where near the 26 posts I had for April. However, I am still writing.
In addition to the work I'm producing for several other publications, I have set myself a new goal this month. I'm taking Ray Bradbury's famous advice: "Write a short story every week. It's not possible to write 52 bad short stories in a row."
However, instead of writing 52 short stories in a year, I am going to attempt to write 20 flash fiction pieces by June. I don't have much experience with this length, but I have attempted a few. If you have time, and wouldn't mind offering some feedback, you can read those here:
Romance - Madame Tooshkas Spell
Romance - Masters in Love
Romance - Love's New Beginning
Horror - I've Had a Great Time, But...
My article in this months Thrive magazine: 8 Tips to Control Blood Pressure Without Medication
How about you? Are you setting any goals, or trying new things?
