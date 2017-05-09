"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

New Goals

I won't be posting here as much for the rest of this month; certainly no where near the 26 posts I had for April. However, I am still writing. 

 In addition to the work I'm producing for several other publications, I have set myself a new goal this month. I'm taking Ray Bradbury's famous advice: "Write a short story every week. It's not possible to write 52 bad short stories in a row."

 However, instead of writing 52 short stories in a year, I am going to attempt to write 20 flash fiction pieces by June. I don't have much experience with this length, but I have attempted a few. If you have time, and wouldn't mind offering some feedback, you can read those here:

 My article in this months Thrive magazine: 8 Tips to Control Blood Pressure Without Medication

 How about you? Are you setting any goals, or trying new things?
