The Great and Powerful A to Z Challenge Theme Reveal!

It’s officially “theme reveal” day! Every year since 2013, it has been a tradition for A to Z participants to reveal their Challenge themes ahead of time - on a day we lovingly titled The Great And Powerful Theme Reveal! With less than two weeks left before the Challenge begins, that day - IS TODAY!
One of the most burning questions participants ask themselves every year is: "Should I have a theme?" Themes are not mandatory, but definitely fun. They let your visitors know what to expect, create excitement and anticipation, and help you write posts that line neatly up from A to Z.
Not sure what the “A to Z Challenge” is all about? Check out this page: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/p/frequently-asked-question-faq.html
As you probably already know, this year we are doing the Challenge without a Linky list. This means that people will be posting the links to their posts each day on the official blog page, as well as on social media (see the details here!).
AND NOW, MY PERSONAL THEME…SCOTLAND!
Last May I traveled to Scotland for several weeks. As descendants of Scottish heritage, my mom, aunt, cousin, and I all decided to visit and travel the land of some of our ancestors. All through April I'll be sharing how that trip affected me. The research I’ve conducted, photos I’ve taken, my reading, and my writing since then have been greatly influenced by Scottish art, architecture, writers, design, films, history, music, and more.
I hope you’ll join me throughout the month as I share my love for this beautiful country!
7 comments:
Not participating this year, but I'll enjoy reading our posts, Sylvia. I fell in love with Scotland when I was there a few years ago. It inspired my novel, so it will always have a special place in my heart.
That is awesome! I've been to Scotland twice. Love the country.
Awww - Kindred Spirits! I absolutely loved Scotland, and I really want to visit again.
I've never been to Scotland, so I look forward to exploring it with you!
Perspectives at Life & Faith in Caneyhead #AtoZChallenge
Scotland and Ireland are on my bucklist for travel. My daughter went and said she can't wait to go back.
I can't wait to read all about your journey!
I've been to Scotland only once (so far) and I left my heart there.
I'll sure follow your posts. Can't wait to read them :-)
@JazzFeathers
The Old Shelter - Theme Reveal - 1940s Film Noir
