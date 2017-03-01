IWSG: Reworking an Old Story for Publication

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MARCH QUESTION: Have you ever pulled out a really old story and reworked it? Did it work out?
MY ANSWER: Yes, I've talked about this a few times. One of my earliest experiences was in 2010 when I pulled out a piece I wrote for an English class my freshman year of high school. You can read "Feeding the Soul" in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Just for Preteens. Then, last year, my story "WIN" (originally written years ago) appeared in the IWSG anthology Parallels. I'm a big believer in never getting rid of ANYTHING you write. You never know when it will work for an editor!
Have you ever pulled out a really old story that you were able to rework for publication?
1 comment:
It's inspiring to hear that old stories can have new life breathed into them :-)
