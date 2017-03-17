Inspired by true events...
Losses send a woman's soul into its darkest winter...
Maria has cared for her very ill mother for many years. Her burdens are heavy, causing a sadness bordering on darkness. When she discovers her historic barn is now home to a mother cat and kittens, she feels lighter than she has in years. As the kittens grow, they teach her as only animals can do.
Then tragedy strikes. As Maria loses her family, the darkness envelopes her like the heavy fog that blankets her Blue Ridge Mountain home each morning. She creates a scorecard: God: 9, Maria: 0. Her questions turn into anger at God. She searches to find answers as to why her loving God would take away so much in such a short time.
How will she learn to trust again? Can the kittens in her barn help her heal?
Congratulations to Maria Santomasso-Hyde on her book, He Gave Me Barn Cats, which released this week. It’s now available for purchase at Amazon-https://tinyurl.com/jep58lr, at B&N- https://tinyurl.com/hqqdduq, on iTunes- https://tinyurl.com/z66pu7r , or you could win a free copy by following her tour at - https://mcbooktours.wordpress.com/2017/01/25/sign-up-for-he-gave-me-barn-cats-by-maria-santomasso-hyde/
Big congratulations to Maria!
