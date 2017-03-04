Stories of Faith for Superheroes and Baseball Fans

First, for more than 75 years of comic book history and dozens of gigantic cinematic releases (and more to come), superheroes have found a place in our hearts and minds. Fans of this good vs. evil world will love The Superheroes Devotional—featuring 60 interesting, challenging, and encouraging readings.
This book was a surprising and delightful find. When I first chose this one, I thought it was targeted to middle school boys. I’m not sure why. Maybe the description, or cover, gave me that idea. However, I would highly recommend this book to anyone who has ever enjoyed Marvel or DC comic books, movies, cartoons.
Jammed packed with the history of some of our favorite comics, how they’ve evolved, and how they relate to so many biblical teachings earned this book a permanent spot on my bookshelf.
Secondly, Baseball Faith will inspire and encourage readers in their faith journey, as 52 MLB players--past and present--share their stories and how they are chasing the success that only comes from being God's man and following His plan. Featuring personal stories from Hall of Famer John Smoltz, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, former MVP Albert Pujols, perennial All-Star Mariano Rivera, and many more.
The cover and photos inside are absolutely beautiful and of high quality. The one disappointment for me was that I was expecting more information on each player. Instead there are only a few paragraphs about each ones walk with God. However, descriptions of each players faith as well as highlights and stats from their career still make this an enjoyable book for any baseball fan.
I received a complimentary copy of each of these books from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
