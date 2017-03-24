"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

IWSG Twitter Pitch



The Insecure Writer’s Support Group
Twitter Pitch Party!

#IWSGPit

July 27, 2017

8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time

All writers and authors are invited to participate in our very first Twitter Pitch. 

Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On July 27, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query. Sample Tweet from #PitMad:

Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents. 

Rules: 

Writers may send out 1 Twitter pitch every 1 hour per manuscript. 

Publishers/Agents will favorite/heart pitches they are interested in. Publishers can either Tweet basic submission guidelines or direct writers to their submission guidelines. (Writers, please do not favorite/heart pitches.)

Pitches must include GENRE/AGE and the hashtag #IWSGPit. 

Ages: 
#C - children’s
#MG - middle grade
#YA - young adult
#NA - new adult
#A - adult
Genres: 
#AD - adventure
#CF - Christian fiction
#CO - contemporary
#F - fantasy
#H - horror
#HI - historical
#LF - literary fiction
#MCT - mystery/crime/thriller
#ME - memoir
#NF - non-fiction
#PB - picture book
#PN - paranormal
#R - romance
#SF - sci-fi
#WF - women's fiction


Participating Publishers and Agents: 

Acorn Publishing 
Bond Literary Agency 
Tiny Fox Press 
Dancing Lemur Press 
Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC 
Entangled Publishing 
Curiosity Quills Press 
Rainbow Nerds Literary 
Blaze Publishing 
Inklings Literary Agency LLC
Owl City Press 
Donald Maass Literary Agency 
Carina Press 
Anaiah Press 
Speilburg Agency 

With more soon to come!
*Authors, please check out the publishers and agents before #IWSGPit day and before submitting.*
**To keep up with the most recent information on this visit and check back frequently at: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/iwsg-twitter-pitch.html
