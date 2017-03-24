The Insecure Writer’s Support Group
Twitter Pitch Party!
#IWSGPit
July 27, 2017
8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time
All writers and authors are invited to participate in our very first Twitter Pitch.
Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On July 27, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query. Sample Tweet from #PitMad:
Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.
Rules:
Writers may send out 1 Twitter pitch every 1 hour per manuscript.
Publishers/Agents will favorite/heart pitches they are interested in. Publishers can either Tweet basic submission guidelines or direct writers to their submission guidelines. (Writers, please do not favorite/heart pitches.)
Pitches must include GENRE/AGE and the hashtag #IWSGPit.
Ages:
#C - children’s
#MG - middle grade
#YA - young adult
#NA - new adult
#A - adult
Genres:
#AD - adventure
#CF - Christian fiction
#CO - contemporary
#F - fantasy
#H - horror
#HI - historical
#LF - literary fiction
#MCT - mystery/crime/thriller
#ME - memoir
#NF - non-fiction
#PB - picture book
#PN - paranormal
#R - romance
#SF - sci-fi
#WF - women's fiction
Participating Publishers and Agents:
Acorn Publishing
Bond Literary Agency
Tiny Fox Press
Dancing Lemur Press
Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC
Entangled Publishing
Curiosity Quills Press
Rainbow Nerds Literary
Blaze Publishing
Inklings Literary Agency LLC
Owl City Press
Donald Maass Literary Agency
Carina Press
Anaiah Press
Speilburg Agency
With more soon to come!
*Authors, please check out the publishers and agents before #IWSGPit day and before submitting.*
**To keep up with the most recent information on this visit and check back frequently at: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/iwsg-twitter-pitch.html
No comments:
Post a Comment