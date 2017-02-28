When God Says WAIT

Elizabeth Laing Thompson weaves beautiful descriptions of stories shared in the bible, and combines them with real-life experiences as well as suggested lessons or practices we might apply in our own lives. Her sense of humor and humble examples from her own periods of waiting made this an enjoyable and easily relatable guide. Each chapter closes with additional suggested readings, journal prompts, and prayers specific to each type of waiting we may experience.
This book offers true comfort and wisdom making it a wonderful addition for both individual and group study!
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
Waiting is perhaps the most difficult among we what need to do. that, and to be silent before the Loard.
I bet my wife would really enjoy that book.
