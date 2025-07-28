Reading: The War of Art

I mention this because one of my main goals in the summer is to put a dent in my enormous "to be read" pile. In this particular book, Pressfield shows the reader how we are our own worst enemy when it comes to creating (this does not mean publication, pay, etc. - just the act of creating). However, the book is not just aimed at writers, he shows how these same ideas apply to business and Pressfield tries to inspire his audience to seize their full potential.
This text is divided into three parts: 1) Resistance: Defining the Enemy, 2) Combating Resistance: Turning Pro, and 3) Beyond Resistance: The Higher Realm.
While this manual is not my favorite read about craft, it certainly offers some worthy insights, advice, and general wisdom for anyone in search of personal or professional fulfillment. This book is more about motivation than earning a specific skill. Pressfield begins with thoughts such as, “There's a secret that real writers know that wannabe writers don't, and the secret is this: It's not the writing part that's hard. What's hard is sitting down to write.” Each of the three sections is full of stories of his experiences and thoughts meant to prompt you not to give up, "Creative work is not a selfish act of a bid for attention on the part of the actor. It's a gift to the world and every being in it. Don't cheat us of your contribution. Give us what you've got."
Overall, this book is a good read that can be completed in a single day or spread out over months. Some "chapters" are only a paragraph long while others are multiple pages. Go at your own pace, digest, then continue.
How about you? Have you read this book? Have your read anything else by this author? What are your thoughts?
