55th Anniversary of Apollo 11

This week marks the 56th Anniversary of Apollo 11. Apollo 11 was the American spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17 UTC, and Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon's surface six hours and 39 minutes later, on July 21 at 02:56 UTC.
The last few years, I have celebrated this week with friends and family in the industry. Last year, I celebrated the anniversary, and space travel in general, by visiting the Infinity Science Center in Mississippi. This science center honors Fred Haise in particular as he is from Mississippi. Haise has his own parking spot at the center and can still be seen visiting and fundraising to honor the museum and commemorate NASA's past.
To learn more: https://www.visitinfinity.com/ and Astronaut Fred Haise
NASA, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX have all become synonymous with the celebration of space travel. However, few people realize how they might participate or become a part of space history. If you'd like to learn more, please check out my articles: Apollo 11 Anniversary and Blue Origin, Wally Funk, and More. For those of you asking for more information about the interviews, or watching the ones I mentioned last time: http://www.countdowntothemoon.org/ or check out this article on the gentleman (Nathan Price) doing the interviews: League City man conducted 1,840 interviews on NASA's moon mission
How about you? Are you interested in participating in an interview? Are you inspired by the human grasp for space? What has surprised you most about reaching for the stars? What are you most looking forward to in the future? Have you read any good SPACE travel books?
