Monday, July 21, 2025

4 Local Literary Venues

Every summer we include some literary travel spots in our family vacation. However, this year, I decided to also spotlight some local (within approximately 30 miles of my house) locations. I love that there are so many small business owners able to celebrate their love of literature.

1. The Book Nook Inn: We attended a Steampunk themed wedding here. The atmosphere is absolutely amazing with various buildings and bedrooms themed after different time periods, a pool, a game room, water hole for fishing, a movie room, seating areas with a fireplace, a gypsy wagon, balconies, porches, gazebos, libraries, and decor that changes with the seasons. There is also an event center that offers a variety of indoor and outdoor possibilities for your gathering. Located in Lumberton, Texas and run by the sweetest couple, I highly recommend this charming inn whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or planning that special occasion. https://booknookinn.com/ 

2. Boss Lady Books: This locally owned company is also located in Lumberton, Texas. While I have not been yet myself, I had a friend recently recommend this locale. Part bookstore and part event center, this shop looks amazing and I can't wait to check it out. https://boss-lady-books.square.site/

3. Fleur Fine Books: I gave a book signing here once (click the tag below to see that post), and I've been back multiple times to purchase books I couldn't find in other locations. I love that a local seller can provide what I desire and the money stays in my community. They have a location in Port Neches and another in Galveston. While I have not been to the Galveston location, the local one is located in an old church. Both are run by another sweet couple.  https://www.fleurfinebooks.com/

4. The Charmed Page: Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana I believe this one has only been open for a few months. A friend recently made me aware of this new location when I ran into her at the bank. While most of their books are new, they do offer several shelves of used books in a variety of genres for approximately a dollar each. They also host a variety of events and had some of the cutest decor that has now inspired my own classroom decor for this upcoming school year. https://charmedpagebooks.com/

How about you? Have you been to any great literary locales lately? Do you know of any small business owners you could support locally?


1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

That inn sounds and looks amazing!

July 21, 2025 at 4:54 AM

