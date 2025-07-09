9 Submission Opportunities

1. REFRACTIONS GENRE FLASH FICTION CONTEST: https://www.unchartedmag.com/2024-calendar/ - ENTRY FEE. Deadline July 1-31, 2025. We want your stories of 1,500 words or fewer in all of our genres for the Refractions: Genre Flash Fiction Prize. So sharpen those pens and flex those fingers. We’re excited to offer the winner of this prize $1,000 and publication, while the second- and third-place winners will receive publication and $300 and $200, respectively. Also, OCTOBER and DECEMEBER dates.
2. BOOKS LIKE US FIRST NOVEL CONTEST: https://www.simonandschuster.com/p/avid-first-novel - Deadline July 14, 2025. Avid Reader Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, is pleased to announce the launch of the fourth BOOKS LIKE US First Novel Contest. The aim of the contest is to facilitate access to the publishing process for writers from underrepresented groups, and to celebrate the diversity of readers across the United States. Encouraged to submit twenty-five pages of an original adult novel using the online form. The author of the selected novel will be awarded the opportunity to enter into a $50,000 book deal with Avid Reader Press.
3. BLACK VOICES IN CHILDREN'S LITERATURE WRITING CONTEST: https://go.teachercreatedmaterials.com/free-spirit/black-voices-childrens-literature-writing-contest - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline July 22, 2025. Sponsored by Free Spirit Publishing (an imprint of Teacher Created Materials) and Strive Publishing. Black writers residing in the United States can submit unpublished children's stories for ages 0–4 or 4–8 featuring authentic, realistic Black characters and culture. Three prizes: $1000, $500, $250. All entries are considered for publication.
4. - 7. Chicken Soup for the Soul: Possible Book Topics | Chicken Soup for the Soul - NO ENTRY FEE. Topics include Grandmothers, Miracles/Messages/Angels, Funny Stories, and Holidays. Dues dates July, August, and February.
8. NOT QUITE WRITE PRIZE FOR FLESH FICTION: https://notquitewritepodcast.com/fleshfiction/?utm_source=funds+for+writers&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=comp+list - FREE ENTRY! Deadline August 24 2025 AEST. The Not Quite Write Prize for FLESH Fiction calls for erotic stories of up to 1,500 words written in response to the theme: "Making the unsexy irresistible." Compete for cash prizes plus a trophy, a range of "spicy" sponsored prizes, and the chance at print publication. Please note: All characters must be consenting adults and all characters must be fictional (no fan fic). Overall Winner AU$500 and a trophy. Category Winners (x5) AU$100 (excludes the Overall Winner).
9. STORYHOUSE BIOGRAPHICAL NONFICTION CONTEST: https://www.storyhouse.org/contest2025.html - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline August 31, 2025. A biographical entry must be a true story of an individual(s) known to the author personally--not a fictional or historical character. Autobiography, of course, must be a true story about the author's life, the whole or an episode. Biographical stories, especially those from older people, or about them by children and grandchildren, are especially appropriate for our mission--to "preserve the extraordinary stories of 'ordinary' people." Stories from any country are fine, although they must be written in English. Language in the stories should be free of words or scenes not suitable for children, since many children read the stories and some actually post their stories. One prize of $200 for the winner, $100 for the runner-up, and certificates of achievement for all finalists.
