IWSG: Trying a New Genre

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY QUESTION - Is there a genre you haven't tried writing in yet that you really want to try? If so, do you plan on trying it?
MY ANSWER - I've thought about trying a cozy mystery. I've enjoyed reading multiple and even watched them on television. I just haven't built up enough confidence to try one of my own, yet. Do you recommend any to read?
What about you? Is there a genre you haven't tried writing in yet that you really want to try? If so, do you plan on trying it?
1 comment:
Definitely check out Elizabeth S. Craig's series.
Post a Comment