IWSG: Five Unethical Practices in the Publishing Industry

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
AUGUST QUESTION - What is the most unethical practice in the publishing industry?
MY ANSWER:
1) Hmmm... on the part of the writer submitting, I would say either plagiarism (including AI) or otherwise misrepresenting themselves and the information they are providing.
2) If you mean on the part of an individual editor or publisher, then I would say I have run into multiple issues such as bias (due to race, gender, religion, politics, etc.) Yes, this has happened to me numerous times.
3) I've also had editors refuse to publish my work if I don't make the changes they want, and I don't mean to meet stated requirements/expectations. I've had requests to add sex scenes or change major plot points. While I don't mind some changes, especially if you can show me how it improves the piece, I absolutely refuse to add a sex scene just because "sex sells".
4) I also don't appreciate being lied to or otherwise feeling manipulated by misrepresenting facts.
5) Being charged because the publisher had returns - especially when I didn't get a cut of those sales in the first place because they only pay authors a flat fee up front.
What about you? What do you believe is the most unethical practice in the publishing industry?
