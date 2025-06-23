Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.
This picture to the left is my dad in the Marines at 18. We have a family full of men who have served in various branches of the military. I know many of my family members have served in the Marines, Army, Navy, and Air Force. While I have friends and former students who also served in the Coast Guard, I'm not certain if any of my family members did.
Some time ago, I shared a post about the history of our national anthem if you'd like to check that out here: https://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2023/06/national-flag-day-and-star-spangled.html
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, our country in ANY way. You are appreciated more than you know.
I'm spending some time celebrating with family and friends. I hope you are all able to do the same.
Are you reading any great books this week? Anything you recommend about the armed forces or fighting for independence?
