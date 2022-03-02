IWSG: Conflicted About Writing

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don't forget to visit others that day to see their answers.
MARCH QUESTION - Have you ever been conflicted about writing a story or adding a scene to a story? How did you decide to write it or not?
MY ANSWER - Yes, but mostly with my nonfiction. I often feel the need to edit, or gloss over some things in my nonfiction writing if I feel it will hurt the feelings of friends or loved ones. There are a lot of stories, or scenes, that I have not shared publicly because I have not yet found the way to stay true to the tale while eliminating the negative light it might cast on some. I would never intentionally publish something that might cause pain. However, it means that some of my most emotional tales may never be seen by others. I'm okay with this for now.
How about you? Have you ever been conflicted about writing a story or adding a scene to a story? How do you handle it?
