February Scribbler Box: Romance

Some of you may remember that about two years ago I tried a subscription box service called Scribbler. If you'd like to learn more about what attracted me to this service, or why I discontinued it after more than a year, please click the link in my "Labels" below.
First, for those who are not familiar with this service, you can pay a fee (one time, annually, or monthly) to receive shipments of "selected for you material" pertaining to writing. Touted as "The only subscription box for novelists - created by authors, for authors." The monthly box can be purchased for just $27.50 - $29.99. However, don't forget the additional ten dollars or so a month in shipping.
The website claims the box will help novelists do the three most important things: stay motivated, improve craft, and connect with writing professionals. Inside each box is - curated writerly gifts, a new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author. To learn more: https://www.goscribbler.com/
So, why was I disappointed? I mentioned before that I had discontinued the service a year or so ago. I did not feel the value of what I received matched the cost I put into it each month. Don't get me wrong. I enjoyed SOME of the books and liked SOME of the gifts that came in the boxes, but much of it was not something I wanted (I don't drink coffee, collect pins to wear on my person, or some of what I felt was wasteful nonsense).
Yet, I was genuinely enthusiastic about this box. I had enjoyed some of the other themes. The writerly gifts usually tie into the theme of that month by genre, holiday, or the book itself. This month did not. I wanted to LOVE the romance box. I didn't.
As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a pencil pouch with a text conversation format reading "what are you up to?!" and a reply of "oh you know...writing", a package of cocoa mix, brown pencils, and a pin with a pie chart of the writing process (see picture above). None of this is related to the theme of romance and it felt like a missed opportunity as well as a rip off of expectations.
Alisha Blake works her magic in the kitchen, creating delectable desserts for her grandfather’s restaurant in rural Illinois. Though Alisha relishes the close relationship she has with her family, she can’t help but dream about opening a cookie shop in Chicago. She may be a small-town baker, but Alisha has big ambitions.
Then a dinosaur bone turns up in her grandparents’ backyard. When paleontologist Quentin Harris arrives to see the discovery for himself, he’s hoping that the fossil will distract him from a recent painful breakup. Instead, he finds Alisha―and sparks fly. The big-city academic and the hometown baker seem destined for a happily ever after.
But Alisha is scared to fall in love. And Quentin’s trying to make a name for himself in a competitive field, which gets even more complicated when the press shows up at the dig site. For love to prevail, the two may have to put old bones aside―and focus on the future.
1 comment:
No, sounds like they missed the mark. As they have been doing all along. Let them know - maybe they will make some adjustments.
